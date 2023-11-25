DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MangoParty Y2K

Sala López
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyZaragoza
From €13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
AAAAA estamos de vuelte este mes con MANGOPARTY2K! Teníamos ganas de repetir solo para veros con estos outfitazos que traéis

Djs: Héctor Dlux-CataDani

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala López.

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

