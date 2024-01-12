Top track

Kacey Musgraves - High Horse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WESTERN DREAMLAND: A COUNTRY & DISCO PARTY - 21+

Spirit Hall
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsPittsburgh
$18.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kacey Musgraves - High Horse
Got a code?

About

This is where the Wild West meets a kaleidoscope of wonder...

🌵WESTERN DREAMLAND 🌵

The Country Western & Disco Pop Dance Party 🪩✨

Country dolls and dancing queens: Saddle up for a night under the neon moon, where timeless classics by country music le...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by GCT Special Projects,LLC.

Lineup

Venue

Spirit Hall

242 51st St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.