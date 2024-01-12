DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is where the Wild West meets a kaleidoscope of wonder...
🌵WESTERN DREAMLAND 🌵
The Country Western & Disco Pop Dance Party 🪩✨
Country dolls and dancing queens: Saddle up for a night under the neon moon, where timeless classics by country music le...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.