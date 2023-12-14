DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thursday December 14th 2023
Doors 19.00
Show 20.00
Closes 22.45
Signature Comedy Club Christmas Special
Fin Taylor
Shazia Mirza
Ali Woods
Jacob Hawley
Two More To Be Announced
