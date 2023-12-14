DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Signature Comedy Club Christmas Special

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Thu, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£20.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Thursday December 14th 2023

Doors 19.00

Show 20.00

Closes 22.45

Signature Comedy Club Christmas Special

Fin Taylor

Shazia Mirza

Ali Woods

Jacob Hawley

Two More To Be Announced

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

1
Fin Taylor, Shazia Mirza, Ali Woods and 1 more

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

