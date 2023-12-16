DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THIRD ANNUAL OLD EASTERN & FRIENDS FAMILY REUNION

Sat, 16 Dec, 6:30 pm
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THIRD ANNUAL OLD EASTERN & FRIENDS FAMILY REUNION

FEATURING:

OLD EASTERN

BRUNSWICK

THE CREACHIES

ISAAC KRAPF

ALISHA O'MALLEY

ALL AGES
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

