Top track

Queen of Saba, Reid Stefan - Chiodo Fisso

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Queen of Saba - Medusa tour

Astro Club
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsFontanafredda
€11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Queen of Saba, Reid Stefan - Chiodo Fisso
Got a code?

About

Queen of Saba live in Astro Club

+ guest

“Medusa è una menade danzante che ci invita in un mondo fuori dal binario, dove si celebra la trans joy e la salute mentale non è un argomento tabù. Un mondo verde acido e rosa shocking, affastellato di figure sc...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASTRO CLUB

Lineup

Queen of Saba

Venue

Astro Club

Via Giacomo Puccini 141, 33074 Fontanafredda Pordenone, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.