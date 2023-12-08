DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LA CREOLE

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
€14.59
About

L'hiver s'est installé par ici, mais un vent de chaleur soufflera sur La Machine du Moulin Rouge le 8 décembre puisque LA CREOLE revient pour une dernière date parisienne avant la fin de l'année !! Ne rate pas ça.

L'ultime occasion de troquer ton écharpe...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

