Top track

Break Ya Neck

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Busta Rhymes Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Mon, 27 Nov, 11:30 am
Artist signingNew York
Selling fast
From $19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Break Ya Neck
Got a code?

Event information

Busta Rhymes will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC, on Monday November 27th at 11:30am, for a special signing celebrating his new album Blockbusta.

  • Your album purchase on this page includes your RSVP to the signing event.
  • Please bring your sm...
All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

Busta Rhymes

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.