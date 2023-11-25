DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, November 25th
10am-5pm
All Welcome!
BOB FEST is the largest Black Business festival in Arizona with 50+ vendors and live musicians/performers this year!
Hotel Congress 5th Avenue between Congress and Toole.
