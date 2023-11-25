DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BOB Fest! 2nd Annual Black Owned Business Festival

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 am
GigsTucson
Free
Saturday, November 25th

10am-5pm

All Welcome!

BOB FEST is the largest Black Business festival in Arizona with 50+ vendors and live musicians/performers this year!

Hotel Congress 5th Avenue between Congress and Toole.

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Blax Friday & Hotel Congress.

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open10:00 am

