OS300: Fafi Abdel Nour, Ogazón, Tai Lokun + more

Corsica Studios
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
300 ORIGINS PARTIES LATER ❤️‍🔥

We're back at Corsica Studios on Jan 27th to celebrate 300 parties together 🥰 joined by a returning Fafi Abdel Nour, alongside Origins debuts for the wonderful Ogazón & Tai Lokun 🫶🏽

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
Fafi Abdel Nour, Ogazón, Tai Lokun

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

