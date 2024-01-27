DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Origins Free Party: House, Techno & Trance

Corsica Studios
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
300 ORIGINS PARTIES LATER ❤️‍🔥

50 x Free Tickets

See you there!

important ticket information

🍊 ticket time requirements must be adhered to.

🍊 late arrivals will have to pay a surcharge at the door for entry...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

