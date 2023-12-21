Top track

Alba Grasa - NO ÉS Q NO T'ESTIMI

Alba Grasa

Heliogàbal
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Alba Grasa - NO ÉS Q NO T'ESTIMI
About

Alba Grasa és una artista que tot just engega el seu projecte musical, ens proposa un show on barreja diferents estils de pop, indie, techno, i reggaeton. Ofereix un show treballat a foc lent, creatiu, amb un ritme constant i canviant. L'amor i la necessit...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.