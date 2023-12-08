DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

We Theory DJs Quin Kirchner & MDJ

Sleeping Village
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Free Event - Main Bar | 21+

We Theory DJs will be in the main bar between and after MIIRRORS, NÆ, Bird x Butterfly sets in the venue!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

