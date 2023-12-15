DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Biuti Bambú

El Sótano
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

¡¡No podíamos despedir el año de mejor manera!! Un conciertazo de Biuti Bambú con toda la banda, un auténtico despliegue de energía, talento, imagen y buenas canciones.

Biuti Bambú surge del amor por la música en todos sus géneros y épocas, desde la canci...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Santeras Producciones.

Lineup

Biuti Bambú

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.