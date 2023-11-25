DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Made in France en cartes postales

Alliance Française de Paris
Sat, 25 Nov, 2:45 pm
WorkshopParis
About

Si l'on vous dit « France », quel mot vous vient à l’esprit ? Et que dessineriez-vous ? Si vous pensez à ce qui vous a été transmis par une personne, un lieu ou un pays d’origine, quelle phrase écririez-vous? Que dessineriez-vous ?

Tout public
Présenté par Alliance Française de Paris.

Lineup

Venue

Alliance Française de Paris

101 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open2:45 pm

