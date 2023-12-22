Top track

Claude VonStroke

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$39.66

Event information

Claude VonStroke is taking a hiatus starting in 2024, but first he's coming through NYC one last time for an intimate night at SILO!! Limited tickets on sale now.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & MeanRed.

Lineup

Claude Vonstroke

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

