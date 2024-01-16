DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ADHD in Women: Misunderstood and Misdiagnosed

Hen & Chicken Bristol
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
TalkBristol
ADHD is a hidden disorder in girls. In childhood, about 5 boys are diagnosed for every 1 girl. This becomes 1:1 in adulthood as women come forward for a diagnosis. Symptoms of ADHD and functional impairments usually become prominent for girls during pubert...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks

Hen & Chicken Bristol

210 North St, Bristol BS3 1JF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

