Al Kent - Disco Sex

Glove Party

La Paloma
Sat, 9 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€16.50

About

We are back at La Paloma for the 4th Party in such a Magic and Unique venue. Previous parties were just like a disco Dream and we want keep dreaming.

This time we bring from UK the legendary AL KENT (Million Dollar Disco) as a special guest.

Record colle...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Glove Party.

Lineup

1
Al Kent, Zonzo, Racubah and 1 more

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends1:30 am

