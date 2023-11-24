DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blackhole at Red Room Milan W/ Calvin Clark

Red Room
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Blackhole torna al red room Milano per il terzo capitolo con Calvin Clarke from music on, Elbio bonsaglio & Gherardo

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Blackhole S.R.L.S..

Lineup

Calvin Clark

Venue

Red Room

Viale Andrea Doria, 2, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.