DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Devendra Banhart

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsTucson
$38.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Saturday, March 16th

Doors 6:30pm

ADV $30 | DOS $35

21+

--- DEVENDRA BANHART---“This dewdrop world -Is a dewdrop world,

And yet, and yet...”

- Kobayashi Issa

Devendra Banhart’s Flying Wig, is a landscape of recurrent dualities; a can of paradoxes,...

21+
Presented by Best Life Presents

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.