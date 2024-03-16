DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, March 16th
Doors 6:30pm
ADV $30 | DOS $35
21+
--- DEVENDRA BANHART---“This dewdrop world -Is a dewdrop world,
And yet, and yet...”
- Kobayashi Issa
Devendra Banhart’s Flying Wig, is a landscape of recurrent dualities; a can of paradoxes,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.