Katy Rea, Goodfight - Why Tony? (Test Dream)

Constant Smiles • Katy Rea • Frances Chang

Union Pool
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
$15.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Constant Smiles • Katy Rea • Frances Chang

This is a 21+ event (physical ID required)
Presented by Union Pool.

Lineup

Constant Smiles, Katy Rea, Frances Chang

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

