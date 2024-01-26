DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Burns Night Ceilidh

Grand Junction
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Join us for a glorious evening of ceilidh dancing in celebration of Scotland’s favourite son, Robert Burns.

Don the tartan and tam o’shanters, get that whisky flowing and those floors shaking. Get ready to pay homage to ol’ Rabbie Burns in a rowdy, rebell...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Nest Collective.

Lineup

Ceilidh Liberation Front

Venue

Grand Junction

Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

