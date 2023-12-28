Top track

King Promise - Terminator

Jerk X Jollof: Accra

Bloom Bar
Thu, 28 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyAccra
From $22.66

About

Jerk X Jollof returns to Accra for another Detty December Edition! This time, we're taking things over to Bloom Bar for the vibes – meet us there from 6 PM onward.

6 - 8 PM | Dining Experience (food included with ticket)

11 PM | Nightlife Experience

LEG...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jerk X Jollof.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Bloom Bar

House No. F, 330/2 Troas St, Accra, Ghana
Doors open6:00 pm

