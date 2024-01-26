DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GALANTE / FAJARDO

El Pumarejo
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Us convidem a un diàleg musical entre el cantant i performer Adriano Galante (Seward, etc) i el cantant i músic Fajardo (Rabiche, etc). Compartiran escenari, instruments i cançons dels seus repertoris, xerrant sobre música, discos i vida. Una ocasió única...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Pumarejo.

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

