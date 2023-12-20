DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lowis & Friends

Heliogàbal
Wed, 20 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hola, soc el LOWIS espero que us agradi la meva música.

Fer cançons i dibuixar són passions que sempre m'han acompanyat, però mai havia fusionat per fer un sol projecte. Cada cop que em poso a fer música em transporto per l'univers en una mena de nau espa...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

