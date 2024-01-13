DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ESCUELA GRIND

Songbyrd
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kerrang! described ESCUELA GRIND as “unbelievably hostile.” The band named an early EP PPOOWWEERRVVIIOOLLEENNCCEE and another one GGRRIINNDDCCOORREE. Yet somewhere beneath the punishing blast beats, ferocious guttural growls, and noise worship lurks a gooe...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Escuela Grind, Come Mierda, Slow. Pulse

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

