Mary Ocher

The Waiting Room
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
£15.68

About

Experimental artist Mary Ocher plays live at The Waiting Room on Wednesday January 30th.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Percolate Live.

Lineup

Mary Ocher

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

