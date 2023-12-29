DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TREE, Thy Will Be Done, Inverter

Alchemy
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$19.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
what a way to finish 2023!!

doors 8pm

music 9pm

more acts TBD

This is an all ages event.
Present by Intrinsic Events and Alchemy.

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

