Yellow Days - A Little While

Yellow Days

Elsewhere - The Hall
Mon, 20 May, 8:00 pm
$40.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Yellow Days - A Little While
About Yellow Days

Known for throaty vocals that accompany his indie soul-pop, Yellow Days is the solo project of London singer-songwriter and musician George van den Broek.

Event information

In order for you to join us, we require a valid scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry

This is an 16+ event
PopGun Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yellow Days

Venue

Elsewhere - The Hall

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

