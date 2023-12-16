Top track

U.R.Trax - Folge Mir

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BOUNDLESS X DOOR TO SOUL - u.r.trax, Madam X,...

Secret Warehouse
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ᴀᴘʀès ᴀᴠᴏɪʀ ᴏsᴄɪʟʟé ʟᴇs sᴛʏʟᴇs ᴇɴ ᴠᴏᴜs ᴘʀᴏᴘᴏsᴀɴᴛ ʟᴀ ᴄʀèᴍᴇ ᴅᴇ ʟ’ᴀʟᴛᴇʀɴᴀᴛɪᴠᴇ ᴇᴛ ᴅᴇ ʟᴀ ᴛᴇᴄʜɴᴏ sᴜʀ ᴄᴇs ᴅᴇʀɴɪèʀᴇs éᴅɪᴛɪᴏɴs 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 - بندلس , ᴏɴ ᴄʟôᴛᴜʀᴇ ʟᴀ sᴀɪsᴏɴ 2023 ᴀᴜx ᴄôᴛés ᴅᴇ ɴᴏs ᴀᴍɪs ᴅ’ɪsᴛᴀɴʙᴜʟ @doortosoul_ofc

ᴜɴ ʟɪɴᴇ ᴜᴘ ɢʟᴀᴄɪᴀʟᴇ ʀéᴜɴɪssᴀɴᴛ ʟ...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Boundless.

Venue

Secret Warehouse

31 Boulevard Charles Moretti, 13014 Marseille, France
Doors open9:00 pm

