She Is The Music - showcase @ 21 House of Stories

21 House of Stories Navigli
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Italia Music Export and She Is The Music are excited to present a very special showcase taking place on November 23 at 21 House of Stories Navigli: hotel, co(z)working, bistro, cocktail bar and events.

To celebrate the co-writing camp that will be held fr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 21 House of Stories.

Lineup

Sainte Victoire, Reinel Bakole

Venue

21 House of Stories Navigli

Via Ascanio Sforza 7, 20136 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open8:30 pm

