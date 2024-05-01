Top track

Roddy Woomble and Almost Nothing

Whereelse?
Wed, 1 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£19.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Almost nothing is a new band from Scottish musician and writer Roddy Woomble

The debut album was written and recorded throughout 2021/22 in collaboration with four different producers – Scott Paterson (Protection), Andrew Wasylck, Le Junk, and Luciano Ros...

Presented by Night Harvest CIC
Lineup

Roddy Woomble, Almost Nothing

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

