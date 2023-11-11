DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nollie in The club - Halfpipe Records label night

Point Ephémère
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsParis
From €9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LINE-UP :

Halfpipe DJs

Anne-Flore

Poussin & Kachel

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open10:00 pm

