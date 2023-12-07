DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

U-ey at the Buoy / Stop Calling Me Frank

Notch Brewing Brighton
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come out for our Notch Brewing Brighton Thursday night music series featuring some of the best local and touring bands music has to offer. In lieu of an entry fee, please bring a shelf stable food donation to support the local pantries.

Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.

Lineup

The Gypsy Moths, Stop Calling me Frank, U-ey at the buoy

Venue

Notch Brewing Brighton

525 Western Avenue, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

