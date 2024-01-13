Top track

Daisy and The Deadheads - I Hate the Sea

Daisy and the Deadheads + TV People

The Victoria
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Daisy and the Deadheads headline the free entry Scared To Dance and For The Rabbits showcase monthly gig night!

The band have just released their brilliant new single "I Hate the Sea". Support comes from TV People. "A wander into the world of mellow, jang...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scared To Dance.

Lineup

Daisy and the Deadheads, TV People

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open8:00 pm

