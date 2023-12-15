Top track

99 posse

Viper Theatre
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsFirenze
€16.50

About

Il gruppo musicale 99 Posse celebra 30 anni con "30 anni Controvento Tour" che sta girando l'Italia.

Lo storico nucleo formato da Luca "'O Zulù" Persico, Massimo Jovine e Marco Messina, insieme a Simona Boo, Giuseppe Spinelli (chitarra) e Antonio Esposito...

Presentato da R.M.E. SRL.
Lineup

99 Posse

Venue

Viper Theatre

Via Pistoiese, 309, 50145 Firenze FI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

