Congregation Water Tower

Arlo Williamsburg (Formerly The Williamsburg Hotel)
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Congregation at the Williamsburg Water Tower

After a successful summer of Open Air series, Congregation is back again at a new venue for indoor season. Keeping the same theme, Aziman Tribe & Sam Allan will be hosting at the glass-and-steel encased rooftop...

Presented by IBOATNYC.
Venue

Arlo Williamsburg (Formerly The Williamsburg Hotel)

96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

