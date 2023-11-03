DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chronologic (West Side)

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €21.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Chronologic - La Time Machine Musicale

Vendredi 3 novembre ce n'est pas une mais deux Chronologic qui vont résonner dans la nuit parisienne. 2 quartiers, 2 salles mythiques pour 1 soirée mémorable.

> Chronologic @ La Machine Du Moulin Rouge (North Side)...

Présenté par RK PRODUCTIONS.
Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

