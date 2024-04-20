Top track

The Meteors

229
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Road Runner proudly presents:

THE METEORS

The band that invented and created the genre thatt is PSYCHOBILLY. The originators and still the best live band on the scene

Making their ONLY LONDON appearance of 2024 at The 229 set in the heart of Central Lon...

Presented by Road Runner

Lineup

The Meteors

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

