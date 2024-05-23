DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lulu Van Trapp

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Thu, 23 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Depuis 2017, Lulu Van Trapp compose, tourne, sort des clips, organise d’immenses bals costumés, monte sur scène en costume trois pièces, en sort nu.e, et met la misère avec ses chansons d’amour.

Une fille et trois garçons que l’on voit grandir le long des...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Lineup

Lulu Van Trapp

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

