Top track

Stay With Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Margaret Glaspy

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stay With Me
Got a code?

About

The third full-length from Margaret Glaspy, Echo The Diamond emerged from a deliberate stripping-away of artifice to reveal life for all its harsh truths and ineffable beauty. “This record came from trying to meet life on life’s terms, instead of looking f...

Brudenell Presents.

Lineup

Margaret Glaspy

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.