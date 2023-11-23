Top track

Road

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arctic Lake

The Rossi Bar
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Road
Got a code?

About

JOY presents Arctic Lake

This is an 18+ event

Presented by JOY.

Lineup

Arctic Lake

Venue

The Rossi Bar

8 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.