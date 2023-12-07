DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rooftop Assembly 'Storeys' EP Launch Party

The Jago
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rooftop Assembly's debut EP "Storeys" (supported by Help Musicians UK) is set for release on December 1st with their first single "Homecoming" having been played on BBC 6 MUSIC & BBC RADIO LONDON, and featured on Spotify's "New Music Friday" and "Fresh Fin...

Presented by Woodburner.

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

