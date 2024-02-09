Top track

Natural Selection presents: Joe Goddard (DJ) + Andrew Devine

Headrow House
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joe Goddard is more than just the man behind Hot Chip’s electro-pop sound. He’s also London’s premier producer for hire, ace DJ and one half of the Greco-Roman club night and label, as well as US house obsessives 2 Bears. On top of that, his love of the be...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Natural Selection.
Lineup

Joe Goddard, Andrew Devine

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

