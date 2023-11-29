DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LA Filmforum: Manu – A Visual Album

2220 Arts + Archives
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
FilmLos Angeles
Los Angeles Filmforum presents Manu: A Visual Album. In person: Bryan Senti, Alexandra Cuesta, and April Cuneo in conversation with Madison Brookshire and Nate Sloan.

Info and full program at: https://www.lafilmforum.org/schedule/

Presented by LA Filmforum
Bryan Senti

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

