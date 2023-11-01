Top track

Halloween Party

Sala Vesta
Wed, 1 Nov, 12:30 am
PartyMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Una noche terroríficamente lesbiana 💀👻🎃

Con un dj set de lujo: BAILAFERIAS + MWALLSSS

Ven con tu mejor outfit y disfruta!

Entrada anticipada 15€ con copa o 2 cervezas

*Con la entrada anticipada se debe de acceder al local antes de las 2:00 h

Organizado por Vesta.

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 am

