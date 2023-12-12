DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sensommer with Daisy and the Deadheads

The Old Blue Last
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Citizen Live is pleased to host Sensommer at The Old Blue Last on December 12th.

support from Daisy and the Deadheads

Sensommer comes to the stage to bring unity and harmony through raw yet edgy and ethereal sounds. Brick, Cat , Iona and Mabel are four w Read more

Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

Daisy and the Deadheads

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.