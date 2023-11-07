DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Leon Rosen with Johnny Butler & Alex Oliva

C'mon Everybody
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Leon Rosen was raised at Project Artaud, an experimental artist commune in San Francisco’s Mission District. Inspired by acting & circus, he gravitated to music, attending SF School of the Arts on piano, performing with jazz elders Sonny Simmons and Herbi*** Read more

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

