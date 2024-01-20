DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

L'Rain

Red Door Gallery
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

IKYD Tour Winter 2024

This is a 21+ event

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

L'Rain

Venue

Red Door Gallery

7500 Oakland Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48211, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

