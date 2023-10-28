Top track

Devil The Difference - Original Mix

The Big Disco Halloween pt 2 with RAW SILK

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Calling all disco lovers... Welcome back to The Big Disco, an outrageous, glittering dance encompassing disco, house and everything in between.

Returning on Saturday 28th October for a haunting Halloween party, we welcome all the groovy ghouls, sparkly sk...

Presented by The Ton of Brix.

Lineup

Raw Silk

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

